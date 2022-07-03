KINGSBURY — Two dozen agencies responded to an almost 300-acre brush fire on the east side of Guadalupe County.
Fire crews responded to a call about 4 p.m. on Saturday for a large fire off Dix Road between FM 1150 and Nash Creek Road.
According to the Texas State Operations Center, the fire is 90% contained by 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Guadalupe County Assistant Fire Marshal Bryce Houlton estimated the fast-moving fire consumed more than 200 acres by 7 p.m. Saturday. As of Sunday afternoon, the blaze burned an estimated 293 acres.
Due to the size of the fire, dry conditions, wind, location in the remote area of the county and terrain, 24 county and stage agencies answered the call, including area fire departments, law enforcement, two county road and bridge departments, and the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“We had the Texas A&M Forest Service with two dozers cutting fire lines along with Gonzales County Road and bridge cutting another line for us,” Houlton said. “We also have a Texas A&M Forest Service helicopter doing water drops on the fire.”
While most crews cleared the fire Saturday night, some stayed behind to monitor the fire until the Texas Forest Service arrived Sunday to relive them.
The crew brought a bulldozer and crew to finish the containment lines and size up the fire, Houlton said.
Additionally, they had air crews aid in the containment including three single engine air tankers and a helicopter, according to the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office.
The fire threatened four structures, but fire crews worked to protect them from the flames, Houlton said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is the second large brush fire emergency crews have responded two this week. On Thursday, a dozen agencies battled a 95-acre blaze on Branch Road north of Geronimo.
