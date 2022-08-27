A slow offense for both teams in the first quarter led to a fourth quarter shoot out as the Seguin Matadors took care of business Friday when they defeated Alamo Heights 42-39.
A kickoff return for a touchdown and a trio of back-to-back touchdowns had fans on their edge of their seats in the first and second quarters. But a bulk of the excitement came at the end.
The first two drives for the Matadors were a mess for the defense and offense. Freshman quarterback Corey Dailey struggled a bit on his first two drives. The first one resulted in a fumble with all the pressure from the Alamo Heights defensive line. The second drive didn’t fare any better for the quarterback as he threw a pass that got tipped in the air and intercepted. Defensively, the team could not stop the legs of Alamo Heights’ Terry as he recorded a rushing touchdown, along with the visitors’ running back in their first two drives.
“The first couple of series on offense, we dropped the ball, then we had a holding penalty, then we fumbled,” Matador head coach Craig Dailey said. “It was just us hurting ourselves more than anything in the first half.”
Seguin made its mark in the first half after trailing Alamo Heights 13-0. Senior Devin Matthews took one to the house on a kickoff return bringing the Matadors within a touchdown of the Mules.
Matthews made a repeat trip on the same play following a Heights touchdown in the second inning with a second touchdown, only to be followed by a kickoff return by the Mule’s sophomore quarterback Michael Terry III, who made his way onto special teams.
The two teams battled back and fourth the third quarter, but ramped things up in the fourth.
Starting the fourth quarter, Seguin was up 35-32 with the ball on offense looking to close out the game by running out the clock. Seguin had the ball on the 48 yard line starting its drive before junior running back John Jackson had his number called again by the coaching staff and did not disappoint. On the first play of the drive, Jackson performed a few nifty moves to find the end zone on a 52-yard rushing touchdown, putting the Matadors up 42-32.
On the ensuing kickoff, Alamo Heights was back deep to receive, with their big playmaker, sophomore quarterback Michael Terry III ready for the return. Upon the return, a couple of Matadors forced the ball loose and recovered it around the 35 yard line. The Seguin offense trotted back on the field with less than five minutes remaining. The plan here would be to run out the clock without giving the opponent another drive. Unfortunately, a penalty on third down cost the Matadors their drive and they were forced to punt. The Matadors lined up in punt formation but as soon as the play started, the center snapped the ball too high over the punter’s head, forcing him to kick the ball in a hurry. The bad snap allowed Alamo Heights’ pressure to get to the back field and block the punt. The Mules were able to capitalize on the mistake as they returned it for a touchdown, making the score 42-39.
As the Matadors trotted out on the field, presumably to run out the clock, they knew first downs would be crucial. Having only been able to get a couple of first downs, the team was forced to hand the ball back to Alamo Heights and see if the defense could come up with one more stop.
Alamo Heights’ quarterback had a little under two minutes and no timeouts to drive the length of the field in hopes of settling for a field goal to send the game to overtime. The Mules completed a couple of passes, making their way to midfield. Time was not on their side as the clock struck zero and the drive ended.
“It was good for us to be back on the playing field,” Coach Dailey said after the game. “A lot of hard work this offseason and a lot of joy from the guys on our sideline.”
The Matadors had to claw their way back from adversity in the second half, Coach Dailey said.
“Everybody makes mistakes, student or coaching staff,” he said. “We should have done a better job at practice this week to handle different schemes.”
The Matadors have learned a lot from the first game of last season to the first game of this one, the coach said.
“Last year, when adversity hit, we kept snowballing,” he said. “There were a lot of times tonight my team could have quit, but they kept fighting until the end.”
Standouts for the Matadors on Friday night include Devin Matthews, who returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the first half. Matthews ended the game with two catches for 29 yards and two carries for a loss of a yard. John Jackson was the biggest contributor to the offense Friday night with 20 carries for more than 200 yards and four total touchdowns, all of them coming on the ground.
Seguin is back in action Thursday in one of the oldest rivalries in Texas high school football as the team travels to take on New Braunfels. The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at Unicorn Stadium.
