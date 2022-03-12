Seguin police said a 25-year-old was shot and killed following an altercation where another man, identified as his brother-in-law, was stabbed on Friday.
Police were called about 7:30 p.m. to a home in the 2200 block of Huber Road for a person with a weapon, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said. The caller then told police there was a shooting, she said.
When officers arrived they found two men injured — one shot and one stabbed, Wallace said.
“A preliminary investigation revealed an altercation had occurred between the two males inside the residence,” she said. “During the course of the altercation, one male was stabbed and the second one was shot.”
Wallace said 25-year-old David Gonzales, of Luling, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, by Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sachtleben. His brother-in-law Seguin resident Nicholas William Reiley, 39, was taken to a San Antonio area hospital by Seguin EMS for treatment of stab wounds, Wallace said. He is listed as in stable condition, Wallace said.
The incident is under investigation.
