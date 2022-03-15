A two-vehicle crash mid-day Monday at an intersection in Guadalupe County sent a couple to area hospitals, authorities said.
Preliminarily, investigators said the driver who went to a hospital ran a stop sign and the ensuing collision sent his wife, who was also his passenger, to a nearby hospital, Texas State Police Trooper Billy Williams said.
Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, troopers, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Seguin Fire Department and Guadalupe County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of FM 20 and Kingsbury Road.
There, a blue Chevy Silverado had crashed into the driver’s side of a green Chevy Cobalt. The Silverado had front-end damage and the left side of the car was smashed in.
The pickup driver appeared uninjured and stood near his truck as authorities investigated. An ambulance crew took the woman passenger of the car to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, Williams said. A sheriff’s deputy drove the car’s driver to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for evaluation, the trooper said.
Leading up to the crash, the car was heading northbound on Kingsbury and went through a stop sign, Williams said. The pickup heading east on FM 20 had the right of way and barreled into the side of the car, he said.
Troopers continue to investigate, Williams said.
“There are no charges at this time,” he said. “We still have to look over everything.”
