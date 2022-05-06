Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a small fire in an apartment Wednesday, containing it to where the blaze started and keeping it from spreading to other rooms and throughout the building.
Seguin firefighters responded about 7:30 a.m. to the Seguin Manor Apartments, 800 N. State Highway 123 Bypass for a report of smoke near a building, Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said.
As firefighters arrived and began to investigate, they found a small fire inside an apartment and were able to quickly douse it.
“Further investigation showed there was no further extension into the other apartments and there are no reported injuries or issues,” Skinner said as firefighters continued to check nearby apartments on Wednesday.
The apartment was occupied at the time of the fire and the residents were able to leave without injury, Skinner said.
The department’s quick response to the fire kept it from causing more damage, Skinner said.
“It could have been a lot worse, but the quick response kept that from happening,” he said. “Crews did an exceptional job of extinguishing the fire.”
The Seguin Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.
