Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office narcotics deputies arrested a Converse man, who they say was in possession of three different illegal drugs on Thursday night in Schertz.
Officers jailed 32-year-old Roberto Garcia on three first-degree felony drug charges, Guadalupe County Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
“It was a buffet of narcotics,” he said. “It was meth, it was heroin and it was marijuana.”
Investigators found drugs in the car Garcia was driving, Flores said. Officers reportedly uncovered eight tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cartridges, 127.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 19.6 grams of black tar heroin, he said.
Garcia was the only person in the car, Flores said.
Members of the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducting an operation detained Garcia about 7:55 p.m. Thursday in the 17000 block of Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Schertz, the lieutenant said. During the operation, members of the task force located the drugs and arrested Garcia, Flores said.
Garcia was taken to Guadalupe County Jail, where he remained held Friday on two charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 between 4 and 200 grams, according to online jail records. Records showed that Garcia was being held on bonds totaling $100,000.
Garcia also faces one count of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 between 4 and 400 grams, Flores said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.