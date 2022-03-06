Winning the Republican nomination outright Tuesday night for the newly-redistricted United States House of Representatives District 15 race was Monica De La Cruz, who pulled in 16,801 votes (56.5%), besting her closest rival in the nine-candidate race Mauro Garza at 4,533 (15.3%) votes.
Democrats seeking the seat will need a runoff contest. Ruben Ramirez took 9,198 votes (28.3%).
Again, a tight race for the second spot remained Thursday as Michelle Vallejo at 6,547 votes (20.1%) was closely followed by John Villarreal Rigney with 6,247 votes (19.2%) in the six-candidate affair.
Battles continue to rage for Democratic Rep Henry Cuellar’s United States House District 28 post on both sides of the political aisle. Cuellar scored best on his side with 23,552 votes (48.4%) to runoff against Jessica Cisneros who got 22,785 votes (46.9%) in the three-person race.
Seven Republicans hoping to challenge for the seat were led by Cassy Garcia at 5,867 votes (23.5%) and Sandra Whitten at 4,504 (18.0%).
Gov. Greg Abbott successfully retained his choice as incumbent to vie for his seat again in November by besting seven competitors in the field for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, according to unofficial numbers the Texas Secretary of State reported.
Abbott finished with 1,270,406 (66.5%) votes, thrashing his closest competitor Allen B. West, who garnered 234,304 or about 12.3% of the votes.
On the Democrat side of things, Beto O’Rourke also far outshone his competitors pulling in 965,722 votes (91.3%). Joy Diaz, O’Rourke’s closest competitor, pulled in 33,536 votes (3.7%). The stage is set for Abbott and O’Rourke in November.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick successfully defended his nomination for the chance to return to his job earning an unofficial 1,390,276 votes (76.5%), but he will have to wait to learn which Democrat he will face.
No Democrat vying for the lieutenant governor nod earned more than 50% plus one of the votes to secure the party’s nomination. It appears Mike Collier, who won 412,960 votes (41.5%) will face Michelle Beckley — 300,797 votes (30.2%) — in a runoff election.
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s 803,023 votes (42.7%) weren’t enough to secure his party’s nomination to continue doing his job. He appears poised for a runoff against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush. Bush, who has eyes on Paxton’s position, captured 429,479 votes (22.8%) to force the runoff.
A runoff appears imminent on the other side of the aisle for nomination to vie for attorney general as Rochelle Mercedes Garza appeared to be the top vote-earner with Joe Jaworski and Lee Merritt running a neck-and-neck battle for second place and the right to participate in a runoff with Garza for the Democrats. As of Thursday afternoon, votes for Garza amounted to 432,367 votes (43.2%), while Jaworski was at 196,463 (19.6%) and Merritt had 195,045 (19.5%).
