A disruption to a supplier’s natural gas service caused an outage Tuesday to more than 4,300 CenterPoint Energy customers in Seguin and McQueeney, a company spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon.
Damage to another company’s pipeline that serves Seguin and McQueeney caused the outage, said Tal Centers, CenterPoint Energy vice president of Texas gas.
“Safety will be our number-one priority as we work to restore natural gas service to impacted customers as safely and quickly as possible,” Centers said. “As part of our safety procedures, we will start the process of turning off each customer’s natural gas meter. Repairs may take several days. Once the pipeline company finalizes its repairs, our crews will need to manually turn each meter back on.”
CenterPoint focused on providing service to critical facilities such as hospitals and planned to try securing backup gas service to them while the pipeline supplying natural gas to the towns was under repair, Centers said.
The energy company was in the process of helping Guadalupe Regional Medical Center get back to business as usual by Tuesday afternoon, hospital spokeswoman Elizabeth McCown said. GRMC was able to convert one of its boilers for hot water to run on diesel fuel and CenterPoint was helping staff at the medical center obtain alternate gas for use in the kitchen, she said.
The kitchen operations were the main ones affected by the gas outage, McCown said.
“It’s not directly affecting patient care at this time. For the overall environment, we will have some hurdles,” she said. “We’re pretty normal. We just had a temporary interruption like everybody else. … Our back to normal is faster because we have processes (in place).”
Centers said CenterPoint had called more than 200 employees and contractors to help restore service. No action was required by customers, Centers said.
The company urged customers not to turn any valves or tamper with natural gas meters. Opening or turning any valves could allow air to enter the natural gas lines and hinder the restoration process, the company warned.
Anyone who smelled natural gas was urged to leave the area immediately on foot and call CenterPoint Energy at 866-275-5252 and 911 to report it.
In the event someone smells gas, do not turn on or operate anything that might cause a spark like using light switches or cellphones.
The city of Seguin planned to open a shelter for those who need it due to the outage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Public Information Office Jennifer Sourdellia said. The shelter was scheduled to open at Hillcrest Church, 1440 Eastwood in Seguin, she said.
