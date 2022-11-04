A last second Marion punt that was blocked and returned for a touchdown by the Luling Eagles dashed the Bulldogs playoff hopes.
The 28-26 loss to the Eagles moves the Bulldogs (6-4, 3-3) to fifth place in 3A-District 13.
Even though the loss hurts, the Bulldogs held their head high on senior night, head coach Ryne Miller said.
“I told them at the end of the game that tonight was about the seniors,” he said. “I wanted to tell them thank you and that we love them. They invested four years of their lives in our program and you hate for it to end like this for them. The footprint they left on this program is immeasurable.”
Senior quarterback Dillon Sanchez completed 16 of his 28 throws for 233 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. On the ground Sanchez contributed three carries for 20 yards and a fumble late in the second quarter.
Senior Dominic Castellanos left his mark on Veterans field in his last game catching five passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 13 yards and scored on a 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Receiver Chase Hallmark hauled in seven catches for 54 yards.
On the ground, Bo Stahl rushed 17 carries for 35 yards. He also caught two passes for 44 yards and a nifty 31-yard hook and ladder touchdown to put Marion on the board, for the first time, in the second quarter.
The game itself was a lot of back and forth from both teams. Luling scored three straight rushing touchdowns by running back Cayden Lopez. Marion finally responded with back to back touchdowns before half, with a 31-yard receiving touchdown for Stahl and 30-yard pass to Castellanos.
While the two touchdowns, cut the Bulldogs’ deficit, they still trailed 22-13 at the half.
Coming out of the half, the Bulldog defense held the Eagles offense to zero touchdowns. The offense for Marion saw two more touchdowns tacked on in the second half.
Castellanos housed a 77-yard bomb in the third quarter and rushed for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter giving Marion it’s first lead of the night, 26-22.
With about 2 minutes remaining, Marion was forced to punt on fourth and 12. Luling superstar two-way player Nehemiah Murry blocked Stahl’s punt and returned it to lift the Eagles over the Bulldogs 28-26.
Losing 16 seniors is always hard, but the future is very bright for Marion, Miller said.
“We have a lot of key returning players on both sides of the ball next year, so our future still looks bright,” he said. “Our JV and seventh grade teams both won their district championship. Our seniors left their legacy on how to win, it’s now up to our underclassmen to follow that tradition.”
