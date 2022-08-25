Police arrested a man who allegedly barricaded himself in a house after fleeing from a reported burglary Thursday morning in Schertz.
Law enforcement from several area agencies responded to a situation that started about 4:32 a.m. in the 2100 block of Windy Meadow Court and ended about a block away in the 300 block of Crepe Myrtle Lane, the Schertz Police Department said in a news release.
Police initially responded to a home on Windy Meadow for a reported burglary in progress, the release read.
“The suspect fled the scene and wrecked his vehicle a few houses down,” it stated. “The suspect entered a residence through an unlocked door in the 300 block of Crepe Myrtle Lane. The homeowners were able to get out safely, and the suspect barricaded himself inside.”
Officers identified the suspect as Kodee Lee Dunfee, 26, of San Antonio, the release stated.
Law enforcement officers from the SWAT team, Crisis Negotiations Team, Selma Police Department, Converse Police Department and the Guadalupe County Constable Pct. 3’s office responded. Officers tried communicating with the Dunfee, but he refused to cooperate and wouldn’t respond, the release said.
“At approximately 7:22 a.m., SWAT entered the residence after several failed communication attempts and placed Dunfee into custody without further incident,” it read. “Schertz EMS was called to the scene to check for injuries, and Dunfee denied care.”
Police say there is no threat to the community.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story that will update as more information becomes available.
