State officials are shutting down a local hospital’s tool in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic amid very small numbers of affected patients in Guadalupe County.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center’s regional infusion center supported by the state of Texas will close effective March 19, said Elizabeth McCown, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center public information officer.
The center has provided monoclonal antibody infusions, administration of two drugs, to patients who were early in their COVID-19 diagnoses and with milder symptoms.
State assistance came last summer.
On Aug. 9, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Department of State Health Services to open additional COVID-19 antibody infusion centers in communities across the state. The treatments were expected to help COVID-19 patients who do not need hospitalization to prevent their symptoms from worsening, the governor said at the time.
The move was made to help increase bed capacity in hospitals so medical personnel could better tend to the most ill patients, Abbott said back then.
Coronavirus numbers were low at GRMC, McCown said Friday. The hospital was caring for four patients positive for COVID-19, she said.
“The number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in our region,” McCown said.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center’s seven-day moving average for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday was five per day, she said. And the seven-day moving average for new admissions was less than one per day at the hospital.
Patients seeking monoclonal infusion treatment would have to seek it elsewhere, McCown said.
“Medical providers can refer patients for antibody infusion to be administered at their residence or a designated site,” she said. “All referrals must be submitted through the Infusion Hotline Portal located on the STRAC (Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council) website by following this link: strac.org/ric .”
Community members can find updated information at www.grmedcenter.com .
