An area teen was killed and three others were seriously injured when the truck they were traveling in hit a tree late Saturday night just outside of Luling.
Bill Sala, Luling Police chief, confirmed Tuesday morning that Brian Munoz died as a result of his injuries.
Munoz was among the four teens — two current and two former Navarro ISD students — that were in the wreckage that was reported by another motorist about 10:55 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Pierce, U.S. Highway 90 on the west side of the city, Sala said.
“Preliminary investigation disclosed that a 2019 silver Ford F250 operated by a 17-year-old male was traveling West on U.S. 90 when the vehicle crossed over the eastbound lane leaving the roadway, traveled approximately 201 feet through the bar ditch and collided with a tree on the south side of the highway,” he said in a news release.
Luling firefighters had to extricate the driver and a 16-year-old male passenger from the car. Emergency medical personnel removed a 14-year-old female from the back seat, while a 16-year-old male rear seat passenger was able to get himself out of the car, Sala said.
All four of the occupants were taken to area hospitals by ground and helicopter.
Due to the victims’ ages, their names are not being released.
Navarro ISD has confirmed that two of the victims are current students and two are former students.
“Navarro ISD is heartbroken to have learned of a car accident involving two current and two former Navarro ISD students,” Navarro ISD Director of Communications Whitney Magness said in a statement. “The district has counseling staff on hand to meet with students and staff who may need counseling services. We have been asked to observe the privacy of the families involved. Our prayers are with each of these families. We will do everything in our power to support the students and their families as more information is released.”
Community members, students and staff gathered Sunday night at Living Waters Church for a prayer vigil.
Police continue to investigate the wreck.
