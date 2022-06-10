Jenita Holland was shot more than 30 times — with at least six of those shots striking her head — a medical examiner told a Guadalupe County jury on Thursday in the capital murder trial of man accused of killing Jenita and her husband.
Prosecutors will continue presenting their case against 44-year-old Brian Everett Day next week after Judge William D. Old III sent jurors home Thursday afternoon, giving them Friday off and telling them to return Monday.
Much of the testimony and evidence presented Thursday revolved around science.
Guadalupe County Attorney David Willborn and Special Assistant County Attorney Heather McMinn called witnesses including a medical examiner, a forensic weapons expert, and others.
Tarrant County’s chief medical examiner Dr. Kendall Crowns was deputy chief medical examiner in Travis County in 2017 when he performed autopsies on Thomas and Jenita Holland, shot and killed just days before Christmas 2017. Both victims suffered the same cause and manner of death, Crowns said.
“It’s multiple gunshot wounds,” he said of the cause before adding the manner of each death. “Homicide.”
Thomas Holland received several gunshot wounds, but his wife took the brunt of the assault that killed them, according the Crown’s testimony. Jenita suffered at least 30 gunshot wounds with no fewer than six to her head and 24 to her torso area, he said.
“The majority of them would’ve caused her death,” Crown’s said.
Two of the shots came from a firearm being placed against her skin before the assailant pulled the trigger, he said.
Both of the Hollands were also bludgeoned around the time of their death, Crowns said. Again, Jenita took the worse of the assault. Thomas had about a handful of blunt-force injuries to his head, arms and torso, he said. Crowns said he counted no fewer than 29 blunt-force injuries all over Jenita’s body.
It was his opinion that the 29 injuries came from about 21 separate strikes with a blunt object, Crowns said.
Day, who pleaded not guilty in the trial, told investigators that he fired his AR-15-style rifle at someone who came onto his property and fired at him first. He said he unleashed at least 66 rounds in the direction of the shot fired at him and later learned that it was his neighbors who were wounded.
He is represented by Converse-based defense attorney Wendellyn “Wende” Rush and San Antonio-based Cornelius Cox. Rush on cross examination of Crowns asked whether the medical examiner checked Thomas Holland’s hand to see if rigor mortis set it in position of someone firing a weapon, which could add credence to Day’s contention that someone shot at him.
Crowns said he did not check for such a thing but that a person’s finger could be locked in such a position upon death if it were held in that position when they were killed.
Rush and Cox are expected next week to get a chance to offer the defense’s side of what happened Dec. 21, 2017, at the properties on Vivroux Ranch Road.
