Nearly two years of investigation into a suspected criminal enterprise led law enforcement to the arrest of 10 people Friday who they believe are involved in illegal drug sales in Seguin and Guadalupe County.
Members of the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force and agents from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration served state and federal search and arrest warrants at multiple locations in Seguin, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Lt. John Flores said. More people could face charges, he said.
“These warrants are the result of nearly a two-year investigation into a local drug trafficking organization initiated by the Guadalupe County Narcotics Taskforce,” he said.
The investigation included operations that uncovered the group’s alleged distribution of methamphetamine, Alprazolam pills and counterfeit Percocet pills laced with fentanyl in Seguin and the greater-Guadalupe County area, Flores said.
“Multiple undercover operations over this period resulted in seizing over a kilogram of methamphetamine linked to this organization, as well as counterfeit Percocet pills,” he said. “These counterfeit pills were laboratory-confirmed to contain fentanyl, a highly-potent and dangerous opioid.”
Authorities began serving the warrants about 8:50 a.m. Friday at homes in the 3000 block of Old Ilka Road and the 600 block of North Guadalupe Street, Flores said.
Investigators shut down traffic on Guadalupe Street as they conducted their search of the home.
Officers arrested Seguin residents Sam Medina Garcia, 45; Marcus Rose, 40; and 54-year-old Jesse Celaya on federal conspiracy charges.
The taskforce arrested five people on state conspiracy charges including Jessie Joe Rodriguez, 40; Sonia Yvonne Garcia, 34; Gregorio Rodriguez, 43; Adele Sassenhagen, 44; and 47-year-old Rita Gonzales-Moreno, all of Seguin, Flores said.
Christina Lee Bolton, 19, of Fort Worth, and Jonathan Bordovsky, 20, of Seguin, were each arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, the lieutenant said.
“During the execution of search warrants (Friday) morning, additional methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl pills and five firearms were seized,” Flores said.
He said several outside agencies helped the taskforce with the investigation, including the Seguin Police Department and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office patrol divisions, the Guadalupe County SWAT team, Texas Department of Public Safety, Drug Enforcement Administration, Customs and Border Patrol Agency, United States Attorney’s Office, and the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office.
