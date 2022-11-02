Beloved New Braunfels family-friendly restaurant and entertainment hotspot, Old River City Cafe, is in shambles following a fire reported early Sunday morning.
After receiving a call from a passerby claiming smoke was coming from the building along with hearing the sound of an alarm around 1 a.m., New Braunfels Fire Department units were dispatched to the scene.
When NBFD crews arrived they noticed heavy smoke emanating from the building located along FM 725 in New Braunfels, officials said.
The department’s initial building assessment determined that due to the extent of the fire, along with heat and smoke conditions inside the establishment, the flames would be battled from outside, said David Ferguson, City of New Braunfels communications manager.
In photos posted by the fire department, flames can be seen rising up from the roof of the restaurant as crews diligently work to contain the blaze.
Firefighters performed defensive maneuvers on the fire and the fire was deemed under control within an hour of crews arriving.
Units remained on scene throughout the night to watch for any additional fires that could flare up and would need to be extinguished. The last units on site left around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
As a result of the fire, FM 725 was shut down to grant first responders access to the fire hydrant located on the opposite side of the road, but was reopened by noon Sunday.
While there were no deaths or injuries reported in connection with the fire, the building’s roof collapsed, walls were damaged and the interior of the restaurant, which was founded in the mid 1990s, was left charred.
City officials said damage to the property is extensive and the estimated loss is approximately $800,000.
Investigation into the cause of the fire, which is believed to have started in the kitchen, is underway by the New Braunfels Fire Marshal’s Office, but is not suspected of being suspicious in nature, Ferguson said.
