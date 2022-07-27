A Guadalupe County home and barn were destroyed by a blaze Wednesday afternoon, but firefighters continue to work as it turned into a brush fire.
Crews from Seguin Fire Department and Guadalupe County Fire and Rescue responded to a call about 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of U.S. Highway 90 east of Seguin.
When crews arrived they found a home fully engulfed and began working to put it out, Seguin Fire Assistant Chief Gerrick Herbert said.
The fire spread into a fast-moving grass fire, and is threatening neighboring homes, Herbert said.
Firefighters from across the area are working to contain the fire and protect the buildings, the assistant chief said.
With the fire near the railroad tracks, officials contacted the Union Pacific Railroad, which has halted travel on the line.
No injuries have been reported at this time. There is no information on the size of the wildland fire, which is not contained at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.