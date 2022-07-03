Authorities on Wednesday released the identity of a man Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed outside a home after he allegedly shot his wife.
Deputies shot 41-year-old John Gries, who was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sgt. Kenny Mata, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol. The Texas Rangers, a division of the Texas Department of Public Safety, is investigating the incident as is customary with deputy-involved shootings in his department, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said.
The deputies involved remained on administrative duty, where Zwicke normally places deputies after they are involved in shootings, the sheriff said.
Deputies involved included a nine-year veteran with the sheriff’s office and a five-year veteran officer who joined Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office three months prior to the shooting, the sheriff’s said.
He referred all other questions about the shooting and its investigation to DPS personnel.
“Being the Rangers are handling that, they are going to have to give you all that,” Zwicke said. “Since it’s their investigation, that’s how we work it.”
Previously, Zwicke said the shooting happened after 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of Stagecoach Road near FM 725. When his deputies arrived, they found a man and woman arguing in the yard before the man used a handgun to shoot the woman, the sheriff said. Deputies then shot the man, he said.
Mata provided similar details.
He said between about 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. June 14, deputies were dispatched to a call from a woman saying someone was breaking into her home. Deputies got to the house to find the woman already shot, Mata said.
“Preliminary investigation indicates two deputies arrived on scene at the residence, observed a female with multiple gunshot wounds and encountered a male subject in the front yard near the garage,” he said. “The male subject was engaged by both deputies and was shot multiple times.”
The woman was taken by helicopter to Brooke Army Medical Center. She was in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds, Mata said Wednesday.
No one else reported being injured in the altercation. Gries’ next of kin has been notified of his death, Mata said.
He said the investigation continues and he had no further details to release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.