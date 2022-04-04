Escalating gun violence claimed the life of an 18-year-old and wounded a 19-year-old man at a city park on Monday.
In a second incident, a home was hit by gunfire but no one reported being injured, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith of Seguin died in the shooting Monday afternoon at the basketball court at Park West, Nichols said. A 19-year-old Seguin man also was shot at the park, he said.
Seguin EMS took the man to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Nichols said.
Monday’s gunfire was part of increasingly violent skirmishes between a pair of rival groups totaling about 15 young people in the city, the chief said.
“We firmly believe this is part of an ongoing rash of shootings we’ve been having the past two weeks between two groups,” Nichols said. “Park West is a crown jewel of Seguin. I don’t want the public thinking that this is an unsafe place to bring your family to. This is a specific targeted act against an individual or individuals.”
About an hour after the deadly shooting at Park West, police responded to a call for shots fired on Mockingbird Street in the city, Nichols said. Officers confirmed no injuries but a house was hit by gunfire in the 1300 block of Mockingbird, he said.
“We do believe it is directly related to these two groups,” Nichols said. “What is sad is we’re dealing with teenagers, young adults making very bad decisions.”
A man who lives near the park but declined to give his name said he heard several shots before he came out his home and heard a man yelling for help. He said he called 911 and told the victims help was on the way.
About 2:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of Park West for a report of shots fired, Nichols said. Upon their arrival about 2:35 p.m., they found Smith deceased and the wounded man, Nichols said.
Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle flee the area of the park after the shooting but investigators were unsure what type of vehicle it was or even how it was involved in Smith’s killing.
Though investigators found shell casings in the street, Nichols said he was unsure if the shooter fired from a vehicle, got in a vehicle after shooting or whether something else occurred.
Guadalupe County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sachtleben, pronounced Smith deceased at the scene, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
While police investigated, groups of people began gathering outside the crime scene, which was cordoned off with yellow police tape. After the first group approached, a man appeared to break down in sobbing tears as another man and two women consoled him.
Shortly afterward at about 3:15 p.m., another woman approached wearing no shoes. She repeatedly yelled, “I just want to see my baby,” before crumpling to the ground amid her own sobbing wails.
It was about 3:30 p.m. when police learned of the shooting of the house on Mockingbird, Nichols said.
“Over the last two weeks, Seguin Police Department has responded to multiple shots fired calls within the city,” Wallace said. “The incidents began on March 23, 2022, in the area of West Kingsbury and Traeger when multiple vehicles were reported driving recklessly in the area while shooting toward one another. An uninvolved vehicle and residence were struck during this incident.”
Police identified individuals involved in the March 23 shooting, she said.
Another incident happened two days later sending police to a shots fired call in the area of Bluebonnet and Blanks streets, Wallace said. At least three bullets hit a home’s unoccupied bedroom in that shooting, she said.
On March 29, police received a shots fired call in the area of University and Melrose streets, where they found multiple shell casings but received no reports of injuries, Wallace said.
A shots fired call April 1 in the area of South Saunders and Chico streets resulted in a home being damaged when gunfire hit an unoccupied bedroom, she said.
“During all incidents, security footage and witnesses led to identification of suspects/suspects’ vehicles from the previous shots fired calls,” Wallace said. “Further investigation revealed that the two groups of individuals (ages 16-20) involved area at odds for unknown reasons.”
Seguin police are working to locate and identify all of the suspects, Nichols said. They tried to get to them before things got out of control, but couldn’t prevent the killing, he said.
Now, the department wants to end the dispute before it goes any further, Nichols said.
“We have been working night and day on this, identifying players, their vehicles … trying our best to stop this before something like this happened,” Nichols said outside Park West. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to stop this.”
He begged anyone with information to come forward to help end the violence and prevent another tragedy. It is his hope that authorities can reach the young people involved and lead them in the right direction, Nichols said.
“For whatever reason, they’re at odds with each other,” he said. “They believe erroneously that gunfire will solve it.”
Meanwhile police plan to step up law enforcement presence at all city parks to ensure the community feels safe while visiting recreational facilities, Wallace said.
The parks are safe and residents should continue to use them, City Manager Steve Parker said. Monday’s killing happened not because of the park, but because an individual or individuals involved in the beef happened to be at the park, he said.
“It is not the message we want, people to be scared in this city,” Parker said. “This is an isolated area that this happened in. It’s a shame because it’s one of our pride and joys in Seguin.”
Anyone with information is urged to call the Seguin Police Department criminal investigations division at 830-379-2123 or lesve an anonymous tip through Guadalupe Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-TIPS(8477).
The shootings remain under investigation.
