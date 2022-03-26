A bomb threat from Texas to Florida led to a Florida elementary school going to lockdown and a hold-in-place order instituted for a short time at Navarro High School in Geronimo.
Florida officials tracked a phone to Seguin that was allegedly used to call in a bomb threat at Longwood Elementary School in Longwood, Florida, authorities said. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies then located the phone and its owner on Highway 123 near Cordova Road and arrested him on out-of-state warrants, Sheriff’s Mental Health Unit Sgt. Brian Lumpkin said.
“He had warrants out of Copperas Cove Police Department,” Lumpkin said of the suspect. “He was arrested for terroristic threat. It was in reference to him making a bomb threat and threatening to kill people. … It was just a warrant service on our end.”
Prior to the arrest, Navarro High School’s school resource officer alerted the principal to the man’s proximity to the school, even though the suspect remained off campus, said Whitney Magness, Navarro ISD communications officer. Navarro High School students were held in place to keep them from going outside the building, she said.
“During that time, students could still continue their activities as normal,” Magness said. “The entire situation was over in less than five minutes and was handled off property by the local authorities.”
There was no direct threat to the school, she said. District leadership was being cautious while law enforcement officers investigated the individual, Magness said.
Members of the Longwood Police Department at about 12:05 p.m. Thursday went to Longwood Elementary for a report of a bomb threat, Longwood police said in a press release statement. The school was locked down and a search ensued, according to the statement.
“No device was located, and the school was released from lockdown,” Longwood police said. “Members of the Winter Springs Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office assisted Longwood officers by researching the number from which the call was received.”
They determined the call came from a phone owned by Ethan E. Curtis in Texas, police said.
“Longwood Police investigators also obtained a Seminole County arrest warrant for Ethan Curtis for false report concerning planting a bomb related to the Longwood Elementary call,” the police statement read.
Guadalupe County deputies took Curtis to the Guadalupe County Jail where he was being held on the Copperas Cove warrant for terroristic threat cause fear of imminent serious bodily injury with a $5,000 bond, according to the jail’s online information.
Curtis was being held on a second warrant with no bond attached, according to jail records. That warrant was for fugitive from justice out of Seminole County, Florida, online records showed.
