An area law enforcement task force detained 13 people and was looking for a 14th Tuesday in connection to a credit union fraud scheme worth more than $80,000 in loss.
The Tri-County Fraud Task Force announced arrest of 11 people charged with engaging in organized criminal activity as a result of a two-year investigation into the crime ring that targeted Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union, Selma Police Sgt. Detective Robert Wagner said Tuesday.
“These suspects schemed to defraud the local credit union by persuading others to open RBFCU accounts for the sole purpose of depositing counterfeit checks,” Wagner said. “The defendants would withdraw the funds and then report fraud on the account in an attempt to have RBFCU issue a reimbursement.”
Wagner said the suspects created and used fraudulent checks from various bogus business accounts to deposit into ATMs. They then withdrew the cash from ATMs, Wagner said.
“These defendants are responsible for over $80,000 of financial loss,” he said.
For the scheme to work, account holders had to disclose their bank account credentials to the suspects, Wagner said. The practice is known as first-party fraud or first-person fraud.
“First-party fraud perpetrators use ‘mules’ or consumers persuaded to use their information to obtain credit or merchandise on behalf of a larger fraud ring,” Wagner said. “Victims of these frauds are financial institutions such as RBFCU.”
The Tri-County Fraud Task Force listed defendants in the case as San Antonio residents Donell Garfield Sauls, Angelina Alfaro, Enrique Gomez, Jordan Spence, Pernell Riley, and Kassandra Hall; Austin resident Anthony McGruder; Cibolo resident Jabari Durham; New Braunfels resident Ryan D. Hull; Nixon resident Kiana Casas; and Jesse Rodriguez of Brownsville.
Wagner did not identify two other defendants, saying their names were being kept “confidential.” He said they will be indicted at a later date.
The majority of the suspects are in their early to mid-20s but Hall is in her late 40s or early 50s, Wagner said.
Sauls was the leader of the ring, the detective said.
“He’s one of the main suspects if not the main suspect,” Wagner said. “He’s more kind of the kingpin of the fraud.”
The task force asked for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in the case and provided a photo for the male suspect. Anyone with information on the person’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers.
The Tri-County Fraud Task Force is made up of officers and investigators from the Cibolo, Schertz, New Braunfels, Selma, Universal City and Live Oak police departments as well as the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.
Inspectors with the United States Postal Service and the Texas Attorney General’s Office helped in the fraud case, Wagner said.
“This investigation is an excellent example of a partnership between state and federal law enforcement agencies working together to bring down this ring,” he said.
