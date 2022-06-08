Amid the hot and continuously-dry weather conditions, commissioners approved a pair of measures that prohibit burning and restrict the sale of some fireworks.
Commissioners approved a burn ban and the restriction of the sale of fireworks with sticks and fins during the regular meeting on Tuesday morning, following the recommendation of Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder.
The increasingly rising temperatures and lack of rainfall prompted Pinder to seek commissioners’ approval of both measures.
“We haven’t seen any rain and there isn’t any forecasted for the foreseeable future,” he said.
Pinder brought the possibility of a burn ban to the court two weeks ago, but with rainfall projected, the topic was tabled. The ban prohibits county residents from burning with a few exceptions, including trash as along as it is in a burn barrel with a grated covering.
“The burn ban does not limit people from burning their trash or things like that; however, we want to make sure the we don’t have a bunch of out-of-control burns,” Pinder said. “The prescription ag burns, fire training, hot works burns are still allowable; however, we have to issue permits for that. Anyone who wishes to burn will need to contact my office and will be evaluated and approved on a case-by-case basis.”
The burn ban goes into affect June 8 and is set for 90 days.
With Fourth of July a little less than a month away and no chances of significant rainfall forecasted, Pinder asked the court to place a restriction on the sale of aerial fireworks with sticks and fins, such as bottle rockets.
It is not a total ban, and residents can still purchase mortar shells and the smaller, ground displays such as fountains, Pinder said.
“We want to make sure we enjoy the Fourth of July safely,” he said. “We don’t want anyone to get hurt or cause damage to others’ property.”
The restriction will expire July 12.
