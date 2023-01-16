A pair of Seguin families were displaced by a fire that destroyed one home and damaged another Monday night.
Firefighters were called about 6 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of East Pine Street for a structure fire, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said.
When crews arrived, the found the home at the corner of Pine and Olive streets fully engulfed in flames, Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner said.
“The fire was significant enough, that the neighboring house caught fire due to radiating heat,” he said. “Crews were able to get over there and put it out.”
Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, but not before it gutted the first home.
The homeowners were in the house at the time of the fire and were all able to escape injury and save their pets, Pinder said.
Officials reached out to Red Cross to help the family, Skinner said.
The second home sustained damage on one side of the house and roof, Skinner said.
“We had some extension into the attic area of the home,” he said. “We were able to get it extinguished, however, the homeowners were displaced.”
The family is staying with family, Skinner said.
The homeowners reported that the fire may have started in the laundry room behind the dryer, Pinder said.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation, Pinder said.
