Helping to supply blood to more than 100 hospitals in nearly 45 counties is a monumental task especially as one year ends and another begins.
“After we get out of the holidays, everybody’s traveling or coming back from traveling; donating blood, unfortunately, isn’t at the top of their lists,” said Sherry Wine, South Texas Blood and Tissue Center account manager. “We don’t even have the three-day supply that’s needed. We’re having to import blood from other areas now.”
Hospitals in these areas desperately need supplies of donated blood to help with emergencies and scheduled surgeries. Seeing the need currently and doing what they can to help support the blood center, two local entities are reaching out to the community to help.
The Seguin High School health students are hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, while the city of Seguin is hosting a donation drive on Tuesday, Jan. 31 hoping to fulfill a need, health sciences teacher John Tapley said.
“There’s such a shortage for blood in this area. There has been since COVID,” he said. “They’ve had a really hard time. But around this time of year is the hardest time to get people to actually donate blood. This time of the year is really rough.”
Statistics show that only about 3% of people who are eligible to donate blood actually go through with it, said Tapley, who helps Seguin High School’s HOSA organization plan and carry out about five similar blood drives each year.
Wednesday’s drive is one of the biggest HOSA members coordinate here, he said.
“Normally, our drives are about 70-75 (donors). That’s usually our goal,” Tapley said, adding that the goal this time out is 120 donors. “But in order to get 120, we need quite a few more because a lot of kids fall off.”
As of Monday, the drive was set up to accommodate 168 donors and about 140 already had signed up to give, he said. The group wanted to fill all of the slots in case some become ineligible or decide against going through with their scheduled donations, Tapley said.
The blood drive set for 8:30 a.m to 3 p.m. at Seguin High School’s Performing Arts Center is open to the public but donors need to register to participate, which can be done online at donor.southtexasblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/136907 .
High school blood drives supply about 25% of the center’s blood supplies, Wine said. That is another contributor to low supplies around this time of year, she said. Also, people have time off from work around the holidays and schedule procedures that require blood supplies, Wine said.
Then there are the accidents that occur with more people traveling that also help deplete blood reserves, she said. And with so much going on, donations continue to lag, Wine said.
“Everybody’s just busy but the need, unfortunately, never goes away,” she said. “We’re trying to reach out to the community and let them know the situation we’re in.”
City leaders are hosting a blood drive Tuesday, Jan. 31, when a South Texas Blood and Tissue Center blood mobile will park in the lot at the Seguin Events Center-Coliseum for a drive, Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said.
“We want to help stabilize” the reserves, she said. “This is another way to give back and help our community and help the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center try to stock their blood bank.”
Seguin invites everyone to participate and “give the gift of life,” Sourdellia said.
The blood mobile will set up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and provide plenty of time for donors to get in and get out. The city coordinates blood drives each year, but this one happens to fall during National Blood Donor Month celebrated in January, she said.
Blood donors at the both drive must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 120 pounds and have a signed parental consent form, if they’re 16, Sourdellia said.
Those 17 years old and older must weight at least 110 pounds. All donors are expected to be in relatively good health and present a valid picture ID, she said.
The city has a link on its website at seguintexas.gov for registration details and help, Sourdellia said.
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center wants everyone to tell others about this month’s local blood drives and any others that can help increase the drastically short supply available, Wine said.
“Spread the word, give a personal ask because a lot of times, people say they don’t donate because they were never asked,” she said. “Just try to give that personal ask to try to have people understand what the need really is and what that means. … You never know who’s in that hospital bed but you can be guaranteed they’re going to appreciate that selfless act to save their life.”
