A Seguin ISD trustee plans to step away from the board, but not just yet.
With a cryptic agenda item and members choosing not to speak about what was said during their closed session, Seguin ISD school board member Cinde Thomas-Jimenez took it upon herself to clear the air on Tuesday.
Thomas-Jimenez said plans to move out of state post retirement prompted the board’s discussion.
The posted agenda showed an item for board consideration in executive session to discuss the appointment of a board member following the former board president’s resignation from the board.
After closed session and near the end of the meeting during the final agenda item before adjournment, Thomas-Jimenez spoke about the agenda item.
“I just want y’all to know I did not win the lottery,” she said. “I’m not terminally ill.”
She and her husband plan to move out of state, but that won’t happen until after she retires from her position at Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority sometime in July, the board trustee said. She’s not leaving anytime in the very-near future, but wanted to inform the public and those attending the meeting who were not privy to the closed session information, Thomas-Jimenez said.
“I just wanted to let you all know,” she said. “The board discussed this and they have some options moving forward.”
Having served on the board since being elected in November 2016, she grew fond of, and close to, fellow board members and district staff, Thomas-Jimenez said. She said she will miss working with all of them.
“Cinde, we owe you a debt of gratitude,” board member Linda Duncan said. “I just want you to know you will be sorely missed.”
For some time, she and her husband have had their sights on retiring and moving west, Thomas-Jimenez said. That time is soon approaching.
However, she said, they will remain in the area until at least July. And up until then, her status as a board member will be up to the current board’s decisions, Thomas-Jimenez said.
“It’s up to them,” she said.
