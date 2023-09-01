When a student accidentally discharged a handgun on Seguin ISD’s bus 99 on Aug. 22, driver Eric Alexander quickly jumped into action.
“I think what I did was what anybody would have done,” he said. “It just happened to be me on the bus.”
Alexander, who works as a technician in the transportation department, was filling in due to a shortage of bus drivers, Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said.
In the past decade Alexander has worked for the district, he has served in various capacities, Gutierrez said. The most recent one put him back on the road.
“Having started as a bus driver in 2013, he transferred to the Maintenance Department in 2014 to join the grounds crew,” Gutierrez said. “However, since he had previous experience as a mechanic shop supervisor, he jumped on the chance to return to Transportation when a shop position opened up in 2015. In 2018, he became a certified behind-the-wheel trainer and regular bus driver. He realized that his calling is in the shop and he started back as a technician in May of 2022.”
With a shortage of drivers, Alexander stepped up to fill a need to ensure Seguin ISD students had a safe ride to school. When the shot rang out, Alexander’s first thought was of the children.
“Truthfully, I’m hoping a child didn’t get shot,” he said. “That is what went through my mind. Once I got there, children all around there and I seen where the bullet went and everything, I felt better about the situation because none of the children were harmed and I was able to get them to the back, check them, make sure they’re all OK. That was my biggest thing.”
A student had accidentally discharged a .25-caliber handgun on the bus. The bullet entered into the back of the seat in front of the boy and was stopped by a steel plate in the seat. No injuries were reported.
It was Alexander’s quick actions that kept all of the children safe that Tuesday morning, Gutierrez said as he honored Alexander with the Superintendent’s Award for August 2023. Gutierrez also applauded the campus’ administration, staff and the Seguin Police Department for all of their work that day.
Alexander immediately stopped the bus, checked on the children and had them quickly move to the back of the bus.
“I identified the firearm, unloaded it, covered it up so the children wouldn’t see it when they were exiting the bus and I kept them in the back of the bus until the police arrived and the principal and we got them off the bus safely,” he said.
Everything happened so quickly, he said he didn’t think the children registered what had happened.
“Once I recognized it, I don’t think i gave them an opportunity to recognize it because I moved them to the back and told them everything is OK, everybody is OK and went through the whole steps,” Alexander said. “There wasn’t too many questions about it from the children.”
The whole incident was gut wrenching, Alexander said, especially when you’re on a bus full of children and you see a gun and the hole it made in the seat where the bullet was lodged.
“Your heart just drops,” he said. “You never think it’s going to happen to you, on your bus or anywhere. When they’re on the bus, they’re my kids.”
Alexander grew up a hunter and was taught about firearms at an early age. That education about weapons is something he encourages all parents to share with their children.
“They’re not toys. I think now-a-days that is lost between parents and children,” he said. “I think education is the biggest part. Teach your children they’re not toys. It is not like a video game where you die and you come back. It is real life and they need to understand that. Education is my biggest thing to teach them.”
In the wake of the incident, Seguin ISD is implementing a clear backpack policy across the district. It was already a requirement for the secondary campuses. Now, the elementary campuses will phase in the new policy, Gutierrez said.
“Parents who wish to purchase a clear backpack for their elementary student are encouraged to do so,” he said. “We are in the process of ordering clear backpacks to provide to those families who may be experiencing financial hardships.”
With the school year already underway, Gutierrez said he realizes it will take time to get all of the parents on board.
“The expectation is that all of our elementary and pre-kindergarten students who use a backpack will have a clear one by the start of the second semester in January,” he said. “Information will be sent to parents on this new policy along with details on how the district will distribute clear backpacks to our elementary school students.”
