First responders are searching for the driver of a car that drove off the Interstate 10 bridge into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning.
Police received a call about 2 a.m. for a report of a vehicle driving “erratically” on I-10 near Reiley Road and lost control, hit the guardrail and drove off the highway, city of Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said.
“Police were able to call the witness back, and the witness confirmed seeing the car went into the water,” she said.
The Seguin police and fire departments are at the Lake Placid boat ramp under the I-10 bridge searching for the car and the driver.
First responders have found the car and identified it as a red Nissan Rogue. They have put in a request for a dive team to help search for the driver, Sourdellia said.
The New Braunfels Fire Department's dive team is assisting in the search.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.