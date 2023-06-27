No injuries were reported in an early Monday shooting incident outside a home in Cibolo, authorities said.
A video camera captured someone drive up in a car, get out and shoot a handgun several times at a house in the 100 block of Sunset Heights in the city, Cibolo Police Department Officer Matt Schima said.
“What appears to be a male exits the vehicle from the driver’s door and shoots approximately 10 rounds before leaving in the vehicle,” he said. “The residence was unoccupied at the time of the shooting and there have been no injuries reported.”
At about 1:10 a.m. Monday, the Cibolo police got a report of gunshots heard in the area, Schima said. Officers went to the area and found gunshot damage at a specific home, he said.
Police continue investigating and think the home was targeted, Schima said. It was not a random shooting, he said.
“The safety of our citizens is our highest priority,” Schima said. “This was an isolated incident and we do not believe there is a threat to the general public.”
Police hope to garner more information from the home’s residents, he said. Shootings like the one Monday at the residence usually are of a personal nature, Schima said. People who live there could know something to lead investigators in the right direction, he said.
“Hopefully the family can give us some information and help us find who it is,” Schima said. “It’s really important that if the community has any information, they pass it along to us.”
Police described the car used in the incident as a gray or silver four-door sedan. Anyone with information can contact the department at 210-659-1999, or leave anonymous tips through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS), text “Guadalupe” plus a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or using the See It, Say It, Send It smartphone app.
