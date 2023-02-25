Following his unopposed victory to capture a seat in November, a current Seguin City Council member thought the job he won was strictly volunteer work and he was ready to do it.
However, upon learning that council members receive a salary, District 5 Councilman Paul Gaytan made a decision to donate his stipend.
“I thought it was pro-bono,” he said. “Then when I was elected, they asked me to turn in a W4. I asked what for. That’s when they told me you get this salary. I said, ‘well, what can I do here.’ I want to donate it.”
He made the decision after his December swearing in to give his full salary of about $10,488 a year to the Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center. So after Gaytan’s four-year term, the city councilman will have donated more than $42,000 to the center.
Christy Williams, Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center executive director, said she was extremely grateful for Gaytan’s generosity.
“We are so truly thankful for Council Member Gaytan’s generous gift, as the GCCAC relies upon the support and resources of community members,” she said. “GCCAC is fortunate to have Mr. and Mrs. Gaytan as steadfast supporters of our organization.”
The councilman said his wife Claudia serves on the advocacy center’s board.
The local nonprofit advocates for and provides services to abused children and their families. The local advocacy center, which opened in 2003, helps with investigations, prosecution, treatment and prevention of child abuse after law enforcement or child protective services personnel refer clients to organization.
Paul grew up in Seguin but moved away after high school only to return years later and reestablish his roots. In his desire to serve the community he always loved, Paul ran for office in hopes of returning to Seguin some of the love it gave him.
He told himself that he couldn’t take from the city that is his home.
“I wanted to give back and thought this is a way to really give back,” Paul said. “You’re going to serve your community through its council, you’re blessed to be elected and you’re going to give this money to a nonprofit because that’s the right ting to do if you can do it.”
There are, of course, other nonprofit organizations in the community that could use such a donation, he said. But he wanted to support one that supports the youth of the city and county, people who cannot advocate for themselves.
Helping to provide for the vulnerable and dependent children of the community was the best option, Paul said.
“Their clients are survivors of abuse or have witnessed traumatic abuse, in some cases, homicide,” he said. “It is my sincere hope that my council member salary donation will help GCCAC in its continuous efforts of supporting and advocating for children who have endured what no one should be subjected to.”
