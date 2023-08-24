The city of Seguin hopes the purchase of a downtown building can help boost retail and dining options in Seguin.
City council voted unanimously Tuesday to purchase the Wells Fargo building at the corner of South Austin and East Nolte streets for $2.5 million.
The move will help the city control the type of business it hopes will plant roots in the historic downtown district that can potentially bring in visitors and tax revenue, Seguin City Manager Steve Parker said.
The building that houses Wells Fargo was identified in the city’s downtown master plan as a top place for re-development, Parker said.
“I think the vision of this council and of this downtown master plan really thought that it is a great opportunity for a restaurant, retail, commercial, hotel, anything along those lines that would keep people downtown at longer hours so all of the stores stayed open,” he said. “When that came up as an opportunity, we started to look at different opportunities and public partnerships of how that could work.”
Parker turned his sights to New Braunfels, which is in the process of a similar type of project. New Braunfels Utilities is building a new headquarters and sought various options for its building in the heart of downtown New Braunfels.
“They did not want to think that this should turn and be flipped and not have any control over what it is,” he said. “They actually went through a process with a company called Douglas Architects that helped them master plan this for what they thought the community felt is the vision for this building. It goes along right in line with what I think our vision should be. We should be in control of what that particular building turns into.”
Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen said she saw similar work in Luling when the city purchased Zedler Mill.
“They turned it into this incredible event venue,” she said. “The people in Luling were not happy about it. They wanted their employees to be paid, wanted some other things to be done, but I can’t tell you how much it has put back into the community and everyone has realized it was truly a vision and that is my goal. That is our goal for this piece of property as well, to do those sorts of things.”
The council also approved Parker to enter an agreement with Douglas Architects to help consult on the project and bring in potential developers.
“The relationships they have with quality developers we would not have access to (without them),” he said. “We’ll be able to tell that story financially of what this could mean with a cost-benefit analysis. They’ve done redevelopment projects for the city of San Antonio, New Braunfels.”
The city has a few options of what it can do with the property as part of a public partnership, Parker said.
“We can buy it, fix it up, sell it to somebody else at a marked-up price,” he said. “But I think from everything we’re hearing from the consultants, we would be getting those entitlements to the building, figure out what the vision is for that building and then try to find a quality partner to go out and do that. That is why we think we should be in charge of this.”
Funding to purchase the building is coming from the excess funds the city has from utilities, Parker said.
“We are proposing to use some excess reserves in our electric utility and water utility that we don’t need for a couple of years and then pay ourselves back when that actual sale goes through in the future,” he said.
Additionally, the city will have the ability to get reimbursed for the consulting fees through a temporary rental agreement with Wells Fargo, Councilman Bill Keller said.
“On the short term, we’re able to recoup some money on rental as Wells Fargo stays in that building,” he said.
City Councilman Jim Leivens wanted to make it clear that the city is not looking to keep the build long-term or operate a business.
“I don’t think anyone here is looking for some sort of long-term ownership for that building,” he said. “We are not looking to be landlords for that facility at all. We saw a need for local government to play a role in trying to impact what type of businesses might come in to best benefit our city.”
Dodgen called the steps to purchase the building and enter into a public partnership a “bold move.”
“We’ve talked about it many times in the master plan, and if it went to something that didn’t bring us more revenue, didn’t bring us some of the things we want for quality of life, that would be tragic,” she said. “It would be tragic for us not to take this bold step for us to be able to mold and help what we want that downtown to look like and to be.”
After the 6-0 vote to move forward with purchasing the property, the council gave Parker the go-ahead to hire Douglas Architects.
Councilmen Joe Rea and Paul Gaytan were absent.
The contract gives the city 90 days to do its due diligence and, if the city needs it, an additional 30 days.
“Thank you all for being so bold,” Dodgen said.
