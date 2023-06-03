As a pair of Seguin’s pit masters attend the James Beard Awards ceremony in Chicago, the community is invited to cheer them during a watch party at Matador Stadium.
The city of Seguin and Seguin ISD have partnered to show the awards show starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday on the football stadium’s video scoreboard, located at 1315 E. Cedar St.
“This is a free event for anyone who would like to come out, show support and cheer on our hometown BBQ pit masters as they represent Seguin at the ‘academy awards’ of the culinary industry,” said Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen. “We are very proud of their accomplishments and wish them all the best in Chicago.”
Burnt Bean Co. owners Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland are vying for the title of “Best Chef: Texas” by the James Beard Foundation.
“The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive,” the foundation said in a January press release.
It was then the duo learned they were named one of 20 semifinalists for the coveted award.
It was the second year in a row for Servantes’s name to pop up on the list for their business, but this year his business partner David Kirkland joined him.
At the end of March the pair found their culinary work punched their ticket to the big show as they were named one of five finalists.
The James Beard Foundation isn’t the only ones who have taken notice of the local barbecue restaurant. Burnt Bean is ranked No. 4 on Texas Monthly’s Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints and voted Best BBQ Joint in the 2021 BBQ Battle sponsored by GVEC, among other various awards, titles and recognitions.
The James Beard Foundation will live stream the awards ceremony through www.eater.com.
