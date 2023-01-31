A blast of dense, cold air from north of the border brought cold temperatures and the potential for hazardous driving conditions to the area.
Weather forecasts and the possibilities of roads icing over led several area school districts to cut classes Tuesday with eyes on possibly doing the same the following day.
Seguin, Navarro and Marion ISDs canceled classes early Tuesday morning and made the decision in the afternoon to do the same on Wednesday.
“Due to the continued threat of inclement weather, Seguin ISD schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023,” said Sean Hoffmann, Seguin ISD chief communications officer.
Seguin was the first to pull the trigger on the Wednesday closure. Navarro and Marion followed suit.
“We will be closed,” Navarro Superintendent Luke Morales said. “We’re working with Seguin ISD and Marion. We’re all kind of planning together and making sure we’re on the same page. All your area schools will be closed.”
The districts’ leadership will monitor weather Wednesday and then make a decision about what will happen Thursday, Morales said. They will coordinate via telephone calls and try to come to a group consensus, he said.
Classes likely will be in session Thursday, Morales said.
“If anything, Thursday will possibly be a late start depending on the weather,” he said. “It’s supposed to clear out Thursday. We’ll see how that looks.”
A cold front out of Canada descended upon Guadalupe County bringing with it a winter storm warning, said Monte Oaks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New Braunfels. The warning initially was set to expire at noon Wednesday but forecasters extended it to 6 a.m. Thursday, he said.
“We should see a trend back to milder conditions starting on Thursday afternoon,” Oaks said.
But, starting Monday night, area residents and officials were bracing for the worst as precipitation and temperatures began to fall.
Greg Dreiss, Seguin fire marshal and emergency management coordinator, said city officials shuttered the Seguin Public Library early Monday night but opened it at its regular time Tuesday.
They put streets crews on standby to respond to adverse conditions Monday night and throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, Dreiss said. Electric Department crews operated under the same conditions he said.
“If it gets below freezing with this drizzle going, we start getting accumulation on (power) lines and that becomes a problem,” Dreiss said.
With chances remaining for dangerous weather and a wintery mix of precipitation to hit the roads, he recommended everyone remain vigilant and only travel if necessary.
“Even though we’re right on the edge of it, things can change rapidly and it’s just safer to stay home,” Dreiss said. “And as always, protect the four Ps — people, pets, pipes and plants.”
