Not only does the dream live on but so does the struggle, which is part of the reason the Seguin MLK Day Planning Committee has been hosting and supporting events this weekend.
The United States has progressed and, in some ways, regressed since Martin Luther King Jr.’s days in the Civil Rights struggle, said Joe Patterson Sr., MLK Day Planning Committee vice president and treasurer. For those reasons and others, the committee is needed and so are events celebrating Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he said.
“All you have to do is watch the news and you can see that with as much racism and other things,” Patterson said. “It’s a never-ending story and the struggle is constant.” MLK Day events are “designed to be a reminder to people,” he added
The committee is hosting events recognizing the national holiday.
Things kicked off Thursday with the committee supporting the Baptist Ministers Union during a service at New St. James Baptist Church where Rev. Arthur Malone Jr. is pastor. A community choir and individual entertainers performed, Patterson said.
On Friday, the committee invited the community to Seguin ISD’s talent showcase in the Seguin High School Performing Arts Center.
Youth from the district were expected to perform musical numbers and act out skits related to King and the Civil Rights Movement, Patterson said.
No events were scheduled for Saturday, which previously was the evening the committee held its Taste of Soul during the day and a banquet that night, MLK Day Planning Committee President Regina Lee said.
Coronavirus pandemic restrictions and the tremendous amount of work necessary for the Taste of Soul and the banquet have those events on hold indefinitely, she said.
“We’re going to shy away from Saturday night until next year,” Lee said. “Then we’ll go back to a Saturday program. I don’t know if we’ll go back to Taste of Soul.”
Things pick up again at 3 p.m. on Sunday with the Gospel Fest at New Life Fellowship Church, she said. Services that day will be punctuated by uplifting singing and worship.
It all leads to Monday’s big, annual event, Lee said. A symbolic march steps off about 10:15 a.m. from Texas Lutheran University’s Wupperman Little Theater and participants will walk down Court Street to Central Park for a rally, Patterson said.
“There’ll be singing and we’ll have some local groups there,” he said. “That should last until about 12:45 or thereabouts. … We’ll have guest speakers.”
Rev. Jeremy Roy is the scheduled keynote speaker. Guest speeches, singing of the Negro National Anthem and prayer will fill the air around Central Park’s band stand.
It’s all coordinated to remember the legacy and celebrate the holiday, which are hallmarks of the committee, Patterson said.
“The mission of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Planning Committee shall be to promote the life and struggles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” he said, reading the committee’s mission statement. “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Planning Committee strives to keep Dr. King’s memory alive in the Seguin area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.