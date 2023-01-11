Not only does the dream live on but so does the struggle, which is part of the reason the Seguin MLK Day Planning Committee is hosting and supporting events this weekend.
The United States has progressed and, in some ways, regressed since Martin Luther King Jr.’s days in the Civil Rights struggle, said Joe Patterson Sr., MLK Day Planning Committee vice president and treasurer. For those reasons and others, the committee is needed and so are events celebrating Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he said.
“All you have to do is watch the news and you can see that with as much racism and other things,” Patterson said. “It’s a never-ending story and the struggle is constant.” MLK Day events are “designed to be a reminder to people,” he added
The committee is hosting events recognizing the national holiday.
Things kick off Thursday with the committee supporting the Baptist Ministers Union, a 7 p.m. service at New St. James Baptist Church where Rev. Arthur Malone Jr. is pastor.
“They’re having spiritual singing. In the past, they’ve had preaching,” Patterson said. “It’s all geared toward announcing and uplifting the freedoms that Martin Luther King helped us get.”
A community choir and individual entertainers will perform, he said.
On Friday, the committee invites the community to Seguin ISD’s talent showcase, 7 p.m. in the Seguin High School Performing Arts Center, 1315 E. Cedar St.
Youth from the district will perform musical numbers and act out skits related to King and the Civil Rights Movement, Patterson said.
“The kids are using it as an educational period to show their talents,” he said. “With the skits they run, they really get educated on that time, all the things Martin Luther King had to go through and what the world had to go through.”
No events are scheduled for Saturday, which previously was the evening the committee held its Taste of Soul during the day and a banquet that night, MLK Day Planning Committee President Regina Lee said.
Coronavirus pandemic restrictions and the tremendous amount of work necessary for the Taste of Soul and the banquet have it on hold indefinitely, she said.
“We’re going to shy away from Saturday night until next year,” Lee said. “Then we’ll go back to a Saturday program. I don’t know if we’ll go back to Taste of Soul.”
Things pick up again Sunday with the 3 p.m. Gospel Fest at New Life Fellowship Church, she said. Services that day will be punctuated by uplifting singing and worship.
It all leads to Monday’s big, annual event, Lee said. A symbolic march steps off about 10:15 a.m. from Texas Lutheran University’s Wupperman Little Theater and walk down Court Street to Central Park to the rally, Patterson said.
“There’ll be singing and we’ll have some local groups there,” he said. “That should last until about 12:45 or thereabouts. … We’ll have guest speakers.”
Rev. Jeremy Roy is the scheduled keynote speaker. Guest speeches, singing of the Negro National Anthem and prayer will fill the air around Central Park’s band stand.
It’s all coordinated to remember the legacy and celebrate the holiday, which are hallmarks of the committee, Patterson said.
“The mission of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Planning Committee shall be to promote the life and struggles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” he said, reading the committee’s mission statement. “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Planning Committee strives to keep Dr. King’s memory alive in the Seguin area.”
