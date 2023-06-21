Rosaura Herrera dreamed of the day she would own a home her three children could grow up in.
On Thursday, that dream became a reality as Habitat For Humanity San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley presented Herrera a certificate of completion marking the end of one journey for the Herrera family and the beginning of the next.
“Today is my dream coming true. It is a blessing to be here in this home for my children,” she said at the dedication ceremony. “It is special for all of us as families to be able to have a home for kids where they’re going to be able to have new memories to spend holidays, birthdays, be able to grow up and create new memories for them. As a mother and as a parent, it is a dream that they’re going to have a place to live and a place to be stable and somewhere they can call home.”
Herrera and her children — Lucero, 12, Esmeralda, 9, and Gerardo, 4— have resided with her parents, which she said was nice, but it was time for them to get out on their own.
“It is a blessing to be with them because they could help out with kids, but they’re (the kids) growing up, they’re getting into their teenage years, so it was time for them to have their own privacy, for them to have their own room and just to be somewhere they can say this is their home,” she said. “It was a goal for me to have, for them to be able to have a stable place, somewhere they can call home, somewhere they can be happy and have friends over and enjoy it.”
The Herrera’s home, located on Spruce Street, is the 38th house Habitat For Humanity Guadalupe Valley built. Each partner family, like Herrera, must complete a minimum 200 hours of sweat equity on the home build, at the store, helping other families build their forever homes with 15 hours of first-time home buyer education built in to ensure their homeownership is a success.
Hererra exceeded her minimum requirements, surpassing 240 hours, Habitat For Humanity San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley Vice President of Family Services Madeleine Mendez said.
“Rosaura went above and beyond,” she said.
Seguin City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Joe Rae welcomed the Herrera family to their new home and to the neighborhood, as a city representative and a neighbor.
“I’ve lived here, right across the street for 24 years, and I’ve often wondered, if I would ever have a neighbor,” he said. “Now, I have a neighbor, the Herrera family. “
Programs like Habitat For Humanity are important for families to get a chance in life, Rae said.
“It is very important for the community to have affordable housing,” he said. “Habitat makes it possible for people like the Herrera family to be able to call this their home. A very special thanks to everybody that helped build this home and Habitat. I would like to say congratulations to the Herrera family and hope you enjoy your new home.”
It’s the community support that keeps Habitat going, said Taylor Judkin, Habitat For Humanity San Antonio and Guadalupe County assistant vice president of development and communications.
“We are very thankful for everyone in the community who comes together to partner up with our families,” she said. “One of the ways that happens is through our donors. This house in particular, we do have an anonymous donor, as well as Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Selma. Not only did they help fund this house for Rosaura, they also came together and volunteered on these really hot Saturday’s and put in the work.”
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church is a long time support of Habitat For Humanity San Antonio and after hearing about the merging of Guadalupe Valley into their program, the church wanted to do more, Judkin said.
“In the spring of this year, they caught wind that we had merged with Guadalupe County and so, they immediately called and asked if we were building,” she said. “They called me saying they wanted to come out and be part of our community. OLPH has been a great asset.”
It’s those partnerships with the churches, local businesses — large and small — organizations, groups and individuals that make Habitat homes possible, Judkin said.
“It is hard for us to continue to build these homes without the support of our community and the funding that comes with it,” she said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”
