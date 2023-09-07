A contractor died after he fell through the roof of the Seguin ISD administrative offices building Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at district offices, 1221 E. Kingsbury St. in Seguin, Seguin Battalion Chief Tom Teboe said.
“We were called for a fall and it was reported CPR in progress,” Seguin Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom Teboe said. “One patient was transported to the local hospital with no change in status. My understanding is there was no change from the time of what he presented to when we took him to the hospital.”
Seguin Assistant Fire Chief Garrick Herbert said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The contractor works for Advantage USAA Inc out of Spring Branch, Seguin ISD Chief Communications Officer Sean Hoffmann said. The district contracted the company to repair the roof, he said.
“They are working on a complete roof replacement for the old Oak Park Mall building, which serves as the Seguin ISD district administrative offices,” Hoffmann said.
The building also houses Arlan's grocery store.
Replacement of the roof began this week, he said. The United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration is among the departments that will investigate what happened, Hoffmann said.
“The protocol in instances such as this is that the hospital will notify OSHA,” he said. “OSHA will conduct an investigation within 48 hours of the accident and during that time, the project will be on hold until the OSHA investigation is completed.”
Someone will cover the hole in the roof through where the contractor fell, Hoffmann said. It likely won’t be repaired until OSHA officials conduct their investigation, he said.
“I’m sure that’s part of the investigation as well, looking at the accident site,” Hoffmann said.
