Even though it’s been nearly six decades since John P. “J.P.” Amador was injured in the Navy, a Seguin native said he is still trying to tie down his full military benefits.
Amador can now tackle the paperwork and more in a more comfortable setting now that Guadalupe County opened its new Veterans Outreach Center in Seguin.
“I do have a slight disability pension,” he said. “It means that now I can come in and get my full benefits.”
Amador was among a couple hundred people who braved the heat Wednesday morning to take part in the Veterans Outreach Center’s grand opening ceremonies and brief tours.
The center will offer local services and resources to veterans in Guadalupe County and the surrounding area. The Guadalupe County Veterans Service Office relocated to the newly built center at 205 E. Weinert St. and the office will continue helping folks with their Veterans Administration benefits among other services.
Guests speakers, including 12th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Gene Overstreet, and county officials helped celebrate the opening and joined in cutting the ceremonial ribbon.
Wednesday served as the grand opening but staff members have occupied in the building for weeks, said Dina Dillon, Veterans Services Office administrative assistant.
“We have seen a few clients but it’s been difficult with construction continuing,” she said. “We have people scheduled for the next couple weeks.”
With the new 7,500 square foot facility, her office is able to partner with other agencies and provide a litany of services unavailable in the past, said Nancy Russell, Guadalupe County Veterans Service Office director.
Office space in the building is available for the Texas Veterans Commission; Disabled American Veterans; The Ecumenical Center for Education, counseling, health and more, she said.
Veterans can get help obtaining mental health resources, legal and financial advice, different forms of therapy and more, Russell said.
“This center will continuously evolve to meet the veterans’ needs,” she said.
The center gives veterans access to resources, computers and meeting rooms. It was built to help vets better their quality of life in a family friendly atmosphere, Guadalupe County said in a news release.
Its proximity to his home is major for Amador. The lack of facility and services locally forces veterans like Amador to spend more time and resources getting the help they need, including traveling to the Veterans Center in San Antonio, he said.
But the Guadalupe County Veterans Outreach Center makes things easier for him and many other veterans, he said.
“It is something that is very needed in Seguin,” Amador said. “There are a lot of veterans and veterans organizations that really need it.”
