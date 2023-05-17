A Cibolo family’s path toward furthering their education led them to recently cross Texas Lutheran University’s graduation stage together.
Instead of sitting in the crowd cheering on their daughter, Ashley Adams, as her name was called at TLU’s Spring 2023 graduation on Saturday, parents Greg and Robyn Adams celebrated with her just off stage after receiving their respective degrees.
“I don’t know if I have really the words to describe this,” Greg said. “It’s been a pleasure for her to allow us to join her on this journey to getting our college degrees. She didn’t have to say OK. It’s been a pleasure and a lot of fun.”
When their journey first started three years ago, the trio didn’t realize it would lead to them finishing their educational paths at the same time.
If Ashley, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education, had stayed on her initial timeline, she would have walked the stage a year prior.
“I was originally going to graduate the class of ’22, then I was going to graduate in the fall of ’22, and now I graduated the spring of ’23,” she said. “I slowed down my pace and it works out wonderfully.”
The decision to land at the same college wasn’t originally in the plans.
When Ashley graduated high school, she looked for a smaller college to join the track team, and found Texas Lutheran University was just what she was looking for.
“One of my teammates went to TLU and had nothing but nice things to say about it, so I decided to tour the school and I really fell in love with the campus,” she said.
Greg, who retired from the military, and Robyn, who focused on taking care of her family, were already taking classes at a community college with their sights set on attending a four-year university.
After hearing about Ashely’s experiences at the local institution, the couple decided to check it out.
Liking what they saw, they then asked their daughter for permission to join her on campus.
“They asked me if it was OK with me and I was just like, ‘Go for it,’” she said.
While Ashley was in school studying education, her parents were more business focused. Robyn was enrolled in the college’s Master of Accountancy and Bachelor of Business Administration, a 4-in-1 program, while Greg earned his Bachelor of Business Administration.
The Adamses’ course selections didn’t line up, but some of Ashley’s friends made sure to join Robyn and Greg in a couple of classes.
“We’ve never had a class together, but we have had some of the same professors,” Ashley said. “My roommate and my boyfriend purposefully took a class with them because they thought it would be fun. I’ve had a lot of friends say, ‘Hey, your parents are in my class.’”
The couple’s time on campus wasn’t just focused on their studies. They each branched out and helped their fellow students or community.
Greg joined the VITA tax clinic helping residents prepare tax returns and no cost, and he became a student athlete when he joined the golf team.
“That was so awesome. They welcomed me in and never skipped a beat,” he said. “They ended up giving me the nickname, ‘Papa G.’ It’s been a great experience, something I will definitely cherish for the rest of my life.”
Robyn worked as a supplemental instructor, helping her fellow classmates by taking on a role with which she was most familiar — mom.
“For a lot of supplemental instructors, it’s easy to go in and say here’s your material,” she said. “But because I’m a mom, I was like, I’ll stay here until you figure out everything. I have loved every minute and they’re great students. But in real mom fashion, I did struggle to let them go.”
The family saw firsthand how tight-knit the Texas Lutheran community is during their time on campus.
“TLU’s professors, we can’t say enough about how much we love them,” Robyn said. “Greg and I in the business department, our professors are top notch and, with it being a small school, we were able to get to know them. We’ve had several different significant life events happen in the last three years, and they’ve been so understanding and caring.”
When the family learned they would graduate at the same time, it hadn’t occurred to them they would walk the stage together.
“We didn’t find out until about two days ago that we would cross at the same time,” Greg said.
Now that the trio has received their degrees, they’re looking forward to the next chapter. Greg has accepted a civilian position at Randolph Air Force Base in human resources and Robyn was hired as an associate auditor for the CPA firm Forvis.
Ashley is looking for a change of scenery as she seeks teaching positions in the Dallas area.
Greg and Robyn also have a 25-year-old son, who attends Texas State University. As Robyn said, he gets to enjoy the larger college atmosphere with less likelihood of sharing professors with his parents.
While their time together at Texas Lutheran University has come to an end, the memories made and shared on campus will last.
“It’s been surreal and emotional knowing we all did it together,” Robyn said.
Ashley said she is just so proud of her parents and all they’ve accomplished.
“Being able to see them go to school and watch how much effort they put into their work and just watch them be these students is amazing,” she said. “I’m just so proud. I can’t even express how proud and impressed I am.”
Both Robyn and Greg are equally, if not more, proud of their daughter.
“I don’t know if I can really put it into words, she is an amazing daughter,” Greg said. “She is very focused and driven, so I knew she would do well. But for her to go to college and decide that she wanted to be a math teacher, get her degree, plus get a minor in communications and her teaching certificate, and is going to graduate with honors, I’m just beaming with pride.”
