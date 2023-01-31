Navarro ISD will see a familiar face return to head up the district on a temporary basis.
Trustees named former superintendent Dee Carter as the interim superintendent on Tuesday night during a special meeting.
The decision came after an hour in executive session and with a 6-0 vote on a motion by Trustee Clint Scheib and a second by Trustee Melissa Sartain. Trustee Lacy Gosch was absent from the meeting.
The move comes a week after the board opted to name an interim while they begin a search for the district’s next superintendent.
Acting Superintendent Luke Morales will stay on with the district, but in the role as the deputy superintendent, Board President Renee Rehfeld said last week.
The board also voted unanimously to maintain the supplemental stipend agreement for the acting superintendent.
This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.