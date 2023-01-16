Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested a pair of teens wanted in connection with murder charges out of Llano County, officials said.
Two people died Sunday in Llano County and authorities tracked the two suspects here, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said.
Law enforcement officers arrested Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19 years old, he said.
“The warrants stemmed from Llano County charges of capital murder that occurred on the previous date in which two persons were murdered,” he said. “Members of the Guadalupe County SWAT team successfully executed the warrants and took both subjects into custody without incident.”
Authorities found the men at a home on Arrow Hill Road in northern Guadalupe County, Ray said. SWAT team members arrested the two men early Monday at the home and they were taken to Guadalupe County Jail, he said.
Online jail records show both suspects are from San Marcos and are being held at the local jail under a $1 million bond. Ostrander also had two smaller warrants for speeding and failure to appear carrying bonds of $500 apiece.
