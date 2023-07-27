A reported juvenile driver in a suspected stolen car fleeing Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tuesday crashed into a pickup truck and caused several injuries, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
The youth and two juvenile passengers were transported to University Hospital in San Antonio and two people inside the pickup truck went to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Capt. John Koch said.
“We’re thinking the suspect vehicle was probably stolen but we’re still trying to determine that right now,” he said.
About 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol corporal saw the driver commit a traffic violation at FM 464 and U.S. Highway 90 and began following him, Koch said.
The corporal tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver ignored him, the captain said. The car sped through Seguin neighborhoods and made its way onto FM 467 headed west, he said.
“As he was going west on 467, he lost control of the car,” Koch said. “He went into the lane of oncoming traffic and crashed into the truck.”
The vehicles appeared to have crashed passenger side to passenger side, he said.
Ronnie Rivera, of LaVernia, arrived at the scene as crews cleaned up the mess after medical responders loaded the injured into ambulances. He questioned deputies’ pursuit of the car.
“I’m more pissed off,” he said. “Why have a high-speed chase on a county road when you have a curve like this.”
Neighbors said the area is notoriously dangers and drivers regularly crash near the site of Tuesday’s wreck.
“This is a racetrack here,” said neighbor Leo Romano, who lives in the Elm Creek Air Park neighborhood. “We’ve been fighting the city and state to get the speed limit reduced.”
The incident remained under investigation, Koch said.
