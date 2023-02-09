Divers recovered the body of man whose vehicle plummeted off the Interstate 10 bridge into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning.
The body of 29-year-old Noel Joshua Hernandez, of Overton, was found in the red Nissan Rogue he was driving after it was removed from the river about noon on Thursday at the Lake Placid boat ramp under Interstate 10.
Police received a call about 2 a.m. reporting a vehicle was driving recklessly in the eastbound lanes of Intestate 10 driving toward Seguin and then drove off the bridge into the river near Reiley Road, city spokesperson Jennifer Sourdellia said.
“Reporting party indicated a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and erratically lost control, hit a guardrail and went down embankment into the water,” she said. “Police were able to call the witness back, and the witness confirmed seeing the car went into the water.”
The Seguin police and fire departments went to the boat ramp to search for the car and the driver. Fire crews launched a boat and were able to locate the SUV under the water, Sourdellia said.
The New Braunfels Dive Team was called in to assist with the search for the driver, she said.
First responders removed the car from the river about noon and located Hernandez inside the vehicle, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
Guadalupe County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Darrell Hunter pronounced Hernandez dead at the scene.
His family has been notified.
