A man died Thursday night after a set of vehicle crashes on Interstate 10 in Seguin.
After being a driver in a single-vehicle collision, Felix Isaac DelaRosa, 32, of La Grange, is believed to have gotten out a Dodge Durango, which led to two other vehicles crashing into him as he walked on the highway, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Chilutti said.
“Upon entering the roadway, DelaRosa was struck by a Toyota Camry and Ford Expedition,” she said. “DelaRosa was pronounced deceased on scene.”
The wreck happened about 10:10 p.m. near mile marker 66 on westbound I-10, Chilutti said. Once police arrived, they found DelaRosa deceased on the highway, she said.
Police investigated and made preliminary determinations about the wreck, Chilutti said. Investigators were unable to determine with what DelaRosa initially collided before he got out of the sport utility vehicle he was driving, she said.
Seguin EMS took occupants of the Camry and Expedition to a local hospital in stable condition, she said.
Authorities notified DelaRosa’s next of kin about the fatal wreck, Chilutti said.
Police continue to investigate.
