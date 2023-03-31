New Braunfels police arrested eight people this week in a drug bust of two homes — one in Guadalupe County — that yielded thousands of fentanyl-laced pills, several guns and cash.
Officers monitoring a “known drug house” in the 3900 block of Gentle Meadow collected information through the surveillance that led to two traffic stops and the arrest of five people, according to a New Braunfels Police Department news release.
After those arrests, police started to monitor another house in the 400 block of Pebble Creek Run and gathered enough information that led to another traffic stop and another search warrant for the home that led to three more arrests, the release stated.
At both houses, officers found a total of 6,500 counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills with an estimated street value of about $195,000, police said.
Officers also seized two handguns, an assault rifle, THC edibles and other drugs, as well as $22,000 in cash, jewelry, designer handbags, shoes and electronics, the release stated.
Police referred to the items as “property associated with the illicit proceeds of drug distribution.”
The eight suspects were booked into the Comal County and Guadalupe County jails.
Police arrested:
— Lucas Talyn Flores, 17, of New Braunfels: charged with possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and drug paraphernalia.
— Tiffany Dawn Sanson, 39, of New Braunfels: charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and three other warrants.
— Justin Nathanial Quintanilla, 19, of New Braunfels: charged with possession of a controlled substance.
— Jesse Duran, 18, of Comal County: charged with possession of a controlled substance.
— Jacob Steven Osterheld, 18, of Dripping Springs: charged with possession of a controlled substance.
— Ja Shanae Dejranise Caldwell, 22, of New Braunfels: charged with possession of a controlled substance.
— Francesco Maurizio Formica, 20, of Cibolo: charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
— Raylyn Rayshawn Willrich, 18, of San Antonio: charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Flores, Sanson, Quintanilla, Duran and Osterheld were booked into Guadalupe County Jail. Caldwell, Formica and Willrich were taken to Comal County Jail.
Additional charges and arrests may be pending, according to NBPD.
New Braunfels police worked with the San Antonio Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms office, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and the Comal County District Attorney’s Office on the operation.
