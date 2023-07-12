With no rain in the foreseeable forecast and none in the recent rearview over Guadalupe County, officials Tuesday morning instituted a county-wide burn ban.
Calling for restrictions on outdoor burning is a safety issue, said Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County emergency management coordinator and fire marshal.
“We are starting to see some increases in fires,” he said Tuesday at a Guadalupe County Commissioners Court meeting. “Since June 26, we are seeing some grass fires in the county. Some of those were caused by fireworks.”
Dry land with hot temperatures are contributing to the risks, Pinder said.
The county uses the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, to determine forest fire potential. It gives a measurement of the amount of moisture in the soil and ranges from 0 to 800 with 800 being the driest.
The county’s average KBDI reading Tuesday afternoon was at 513, according to the Texas A&M University’s Texas Weather Connection website, which tracks statewide Keetch-Byram Drought indices.
Conditions led him to recommend commissioners approve a burn ban for 90 days, Pinder said.
“For the next week or so, there is no rain in the forecast, only hot,” Precinct No. 1 Commissioner Greg Seidenberger said. “I think it’s prudent to do. Put the burn ban on and save some brush fires and potential (hazards).”
Orlando Bermudez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at New Braunfels, took a look at the current weather trends and the forecast and predicted no relief for Seguin and surrounding communities for the near future.
Temperatures are expected in the triple-digit range well into next week and so are the rainless days, he said.
“Looking forward to next week, the dry continues and even hotter temperatures for next week,” Bermudez said. “The high pressure system that is across the four-corner region is forecast to push to the east to bring us even more hot weather conditions.”
No rain has fallen since before the Fourth of July, he said. And none is expected for the next five to seven days, Bermudez said.
“That dry weather pattern continues into next week,” he said. “I’m being cautious in saying between five and seven, but that looks like it’s going to be more into next week.”
Commissioners Court voted 4-0 to approve burning restrictions. Precinct No. 3 Commissioner Michael Carpenter was out of town and did not attend the meeting.
Burning during the ban is allowed under certain parameters, Pinder said. Anyone unclear on such parameters can check the county’s website for more information.
