Little remained of a Guadalupe County home after fire ripped through it early Monday morning and killed one person.
Investigators discovered the man’s body in a vehicle at the site of a house fire, authorities said. Officials were still working Monday evening to determine the identity of the person found dead inside the vehicle after firefighters battled the blaze, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said.
“Once the fire was extinguished, a body was found in a vehicle that was involved in the fire,” he said. “An autopsy was ordered by Guadalupe County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Darrell Hunter.”
Fire crews responded about 1:54 a.m. Monday to a structure fire call in the 300 block of Skytrail Drive, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said. Firefighters learned that a man who lives at the home was missing, he said.
“Unfortunately, the victim was later found in the garage of the home,” Pinder said. “While official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 54-year-old homeowner.”
Pinder and Ray both said the fire and death are under investigation.
Crews from Lake Dunlap, Marion and McQueeney volunteer fire departments, New Braunfels Fire Department, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue, Schertz EMS and Pinder’s and Ray’s offices helped in the fire call and resulting investigations, Pinder said.
