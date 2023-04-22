Local electors begin making their voices heard this week as early voting for the May 6 city, school and other political subdivisions elections begin Monday in Guadalupe County.
Some things are different from the last time voters took to the polls, Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes said.
“Unlike the November election, when any Guadalupe County registered voter can vote at any Guadalupe County voting location, in the May 6 election, voters will need to go to the specific voting location for the entity for which they intend to vote,” she said. “For voters who reside in jurisdictions that cross county lines, it is recommended that the voters check and see which county is conducting their jurisdiction’s election and locate their early voting location.”
For instance, Hayes’ office is conducting elections for Seguin, Marion, and the Guadalupe County portion of San Marcos independent school districts, as well as the city of Santa Clara, Lake McQueeney and Lake Placid water control and improvement districts. At the same time, the Comal County Elections Office is conducting voting for the city of New Braunfels and Comal and New Braunfels independent school districts for Guadalupe County and Comal County voters, Hayes said.
Voters seeking to cast ballots for the Seguin, Marion, San Marcos, Santa Clara and lakes issues should do so at the Guadalupe County Elections Office’s main early voting location or one of the branch locations for the individual districts, she said. Registered voters seeking to vote in the other races should do so as designated by the Comal County Elections Office.
“Early voting days and hours vary by political jurisdiction so voters are encouraged to check out the Guadalupe County Elections Office website to find sample ballots, early voting dates, times and locations,” Hayes said. “We understand this may be a little bit confusing but we will be going back to vote centers in November, so please be patient with us.”
Elections Guadalupe County is conducting include the Seguin ISD, city of Cibolo Special, Lake Placid WCID bond, Lake McQueeney WCID bond, city of Santa Clara and Marion ISD joint, and San Marcos Consolidated ISD general and special elections, according to information on the elections office’s website.
Other elections the office is not conducting include Nixon Smiley CISD general and bond elections; New Braunfels ISD general election; city of New Braunfels bond election; Comal ISD general and bond elections; LaVernia ISD bond election; and Universal City general election.
Hayes said voters unsure whether a particular entity is holding an election can call her offices at 830-303-6363 or visit the webpage. Go to co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections/ for information on elections her office is conducting and ones it is not conducting, Hayes said.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
