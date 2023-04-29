Some county residents have decisions to make at the ballot box during the election cycle but not all.
The polling locations are specified by the jurisdiction of the election and some residents have two separate ballots to cast for two different elections.
Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes said the individual polling locations and separate ballots came from a number of reasons.
In a November election, the county offers polling centers as a way for residents to cast their votes, but in smaller elections like the May city elections, it doesn’t make sense financially, Hayes said.
Part of that is due to the county participating in the November elections, as opposed to the May cycle, allowing the other entities to participate in a joint election, Hayes said.
“That allows us all to share a ballot and provide ballots to voters with only their content they’re allowed to vote on,” she said. “Normally, in the May election, I don’t do vote centers because typically we only have two or three small elections.”
Voters have to go to specified voting locations selected within their jurisdiction to cast ballots.
Without the county participating in the election, the individual entities calling elections opted to forego calling a joint election, which would have given voters the option to only see one ballot card.
For instance, residents who live in Seguin ISD and one of the two water control improvement districts — Lake McQueeney and Lake Placid — that called elections have to check in to vote on one issue, cast their ballot, then go to the next line and repeat the process for a separate ballot, Hayes said.
“Collectively, the school district and the water control improvement districts chose not to do a joint election with each other,” she said. “Since the county is not holding an election this time, we weren’t even in the discussion. I know it is inconvenient, but our system will tell the voter when it checks you in that they are eligible to vote in the other election.”
Since voter turn out is smaller in May than November, wait times are less of an issue, Hayes said.
“It is easier to manage because there are no lines,” she said. “They just vote and swoop back around. This would never have happened in a November election for a lot of reasons.”
Early voting continues April 29, May 1 and May 2.
Area residents in Seguin ISD can vote at the Elections Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Other locations include Barnes Middle School, Rodriguez Elementary, Seguin High School Performing Arts Center and Seguin ISD Administration Building. Polls are open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Residents in the Lake McQueeney Water Control Improvement District can cast their ballots at the Elections Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Other locations include the Lake McQueeney Ski Lodge and the Seguin ISD Administration Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Residents who live in the Lake Placid Water Control Improvement District can vote at the Elections Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday or the Seguin ISD Administration Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Marion ISD and the city of Santa Clara are hosting a joint election. Residents can vote at the Elections Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Other locations include the Marion ISD - Tondre building, Santa Clara City Hall and New Berlin City Hall. Locations are open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Residents in city of Cibolo District 5 can vote at the Elections Office or Cibolo Fire Station No. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents in San Marcos ISD can vote at the Elections Office or at St. Joseph’s Mission from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Election Day is Saturday, May 6. Polling locations will operate 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
