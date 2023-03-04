Two people died in a fiery, rollover vehicle wreck early Thursday morning on FM 1117 in Guadalupe County.
Investigators had yet to identify the driver or release the name of the passenger, both of whom authorities pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, said Sgt. Kenny Mata of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“For reasons unknown at this time, the vehicle lost control driving across the southbound lane of the roadway causing the vehicle to rollover,” he said. “It began to rollover and proceeded to strike a tree causing the vehicle to catch fire.”
The driver and passenger — an 80-year-old woman — both died.
A Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrived at the wreck just moments before County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder did, Pinder said. They were the first to reach the crash site, he said.
“The first arriving deputy made dispatch aware that the occupants of the vehicle were still inside and the vehicle was on fire,” Pinder said. “They were already deceased at that time.”
There was nothing the deputy or emergency crews could do to save them, he said.
About 3:55 a.m. Thursday, a black, 2004 Toyota Tundra pickup truck drove north on FM 1117, Mata said. It crashed south of US Highway 90 and about a half mile north of mile marker 492, he said.
Investigators continued working to identify the passenger and notify next of kin before releasing either person’s identity, Mata said Friday morning.
