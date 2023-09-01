Crews battled a wildland fire that burned longer than a day and scorched hundreds of acres of land in Guadalupe County.
Multiple fire departments from Guadalupe, Bexar and Wilson counties responded to the large brush fire in the area of Sweet Home, Single Oak, Woelke and Church roads, New Berlin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kurt Strey said.
The blaze began about noon Thursday and crews had the fire about 70% contained as of about 4 p.m. Friday, he said. Several factors increased firefighters’ difficulty in extinguishing the blaze, Strey said.
“We had several wind direction changes that hampered some of the abilities to fight it,” he said. “Of course, thick brush definitely hampered access to it. Then multiple properties, having to cross property lines, contributed to it.
“Along with the heat and dryness, it just made for very miserable operating conditions.”
Two New Berlin Volunteer Fire Department firefighters sustained minor injuries fighting the fire Thursday, Strey said. They were treated, released and sent home to rest, he said.
Both were “back in business” Friday, the chief said.
Firefighting crews initially believed the blaze had affected about 40 or 50 acres but later assessed fire damage to nearly 200 acres, Strey said.
Large air tankers, single-engine airplanes and helicopters from the Texas A&M Forest Service and San Antonio Police Department worked the fire from the sky, he said. A forest service strike team and Guadalupe County Road and Bridge Department personnel used bulldozers to establish fire lines around the area and contain the flames, Strey said.
He sent most of the resources home about 10 p.m. Thursday while New Berlin Volunteer Fire Department members watched the fire overnight, Strey said. Teams returned about 8 a.m. Friday to mop up hotspots and ensure safety, he said, adding that he expected everyone to be sent home about 8 p.m. Friday.
“The fire progression has stopped, however, you cannot call it contained until you’ve established fire lines around it with bulldozers and cleared trees that could fall across the fire lines, etc.,” Strey said. “As long as that’s all successful, everyone should be released from the scene and we should have no further issues with it.”
The fire came at an inopportune time for his agency, the chief said.
The department spent the week gearing up for the New Berlin Sausage Festival, an annual fundraiser that benefits the department and the community and takes place Sunday at the New Berlin Community Club.
Strey asked for help making the event a success while also helping the volunteers who help the community.
“Our crews have not only been fighting fires but we’ve also been preparing for our fundraiser. Our guys are pretty worn out at this point,” Strey said.
The event is 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the New Berlin Community Center, 8815 FM 775, and will feature Bingo, live and silent auctions, a country store, games, a raffle and more. Clint Taft and the Buckwild Band will provide live music for the free dance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.