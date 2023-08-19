A pair of small grass fires along the road quickly turned into a large brush fire that threatened two homes and got close to an elementary school Wednesday evening.
Firefighters were called about 6:45 p.m. to FM 725 between Pronghorn Trail and Desert Willow for a reported grass fire. When they arrived, they found two small grass fires had turned into a brush fire that was approaching two homes just west of Vogel Elementary School.
“Fire crews were able to get close to the structures and protect both the homes and several vehicles from the encroaching fire,” Seguin Battalion Chief Tom Teboe said.
The fire inched closer toward the school; however, the wind and response from assisting firefighters kept the flames from crossing onto Vogel’s property line, Teboe said.
“The fire was advancing very slowly toward the school,” he said. “Some later arriving assets were directed to deal with that fire line that was encroaching on the school.”
Firefighters from Seguin Fire Department, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue, and New Berlin and McQueeney volunteer fire departments worked quickly to contain the fire. Seguin police officers blocked off FM 725 between Pronghorn Trail and Desert Willow, while another officer helped Teboe survey the fire from above with the help of a drone.
Neighbors from Arroyo Ranch subdivision also aided in the effort bringing out cases of bottled water and Gatorade for the firefighters.
“They put a bulletin out on our neighborhood Facebook page and we had extra cases in the garage, so we figured we could bring one for them,” resident Hunter Locke said. “We deeply appreciate what they do. Anything we can do to help these guys — with as much as they do to help us out — this is the least we can do.”
Several other residents had the same thought.
“We greatly appreciate the residents for their generous donations,” Teboe said.
